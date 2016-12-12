Cayman Islands’ Triple C’s 4th Grade students celebrate Christmas around the World

As Christmas quickly draws near the 4th Grade students at Triple C School are learning how children around the world celebrate Christmas in their own countries. Presentations started on December 6th where many of the students dressed up in the native costumes of the countries that they were sharing about. As an extra special treat many of the students also provided different types of food that would be served during Christmas in those countries. At the end of each presentation each student’s imaginary passport was stamped. The students travelled to 24 countries such as the Philippines, Costa Rica, Germany, Spain, Honduras and so much more.

The idea for this project started during a Cayman Heritage Social Studies unit. Each student constructed a family tree to see where their ancestors originated, plus discussed their national flags and symbols.

Mrs. Cindy Von Kanel, the Grade 4 Teacher, said, “The original thought was to do the project on a country from which the student or their ancestors originated. However, some of the children wanted to research other countries either because they had heard stories from there, or they just wanted to learn more about that country.” “The kids have been so excited to research their countries’ Christmas traditions, to find a recipe to share with the class, and to wear a costume that represents their country.”

When the students were asked what they liked most about the project, Allan Wagner shared that he liked learning about the food and the facts but most of all he liked learning about the traditions. Lorena Peterson shared that she enjoyed learning new things, making the presentation, and the food.

PHOTOS:

Picture 1: Naomi Tibbetts sharing about Austria.

Picture 2: Allan Wagner sharing about Honduras.

Picture 3: Vejay Watler sharing about Nicaragua.

Picture 4: Daeniell Pink sharing about Egypt.