Cayman Islands’ Triple C Kindergarten students get a voting experience to remember

On Wednesday, November 9th, Miss Tatum’s Triple C Kindergarten students lined up to cast their vote for their favorite snack in their classroom voting station. As the United States just voted for their new president and as Cayman prepares for the 2017 election Miss Chekiya Tatum used these events as a learning tool for her students. Before the students cast their votes, Miss Tatum took time to define what it means to vote and the importance of taking time to weigh out the pros and cons of each item/candidate before voting. The class election was on the topic “What Would Be A Good Class Snack,” with crackers, cookies, and fruits as their three choices.

Students created their own voter’s registration card which was presented upon hearing their name called to start the voting process. Students then proceeded to the voting booth where they ticked their choice on the ballot and then placed it in the ballot box. When they returned to their seats each student received an “I Voted” necklace that they could color and proudly wear throughout the day and at home.

Miss Tatum shared, “In Social Studies we have been learning about American leaders and voting. I wanted the students to have a real life and hands-on learning experience with this subject and was excited to create the complete election experience for them in a fun way that they would understand and would have positive and teaching results. By doing this activity this gave way for students to be exposed to informed decisions and the importance of thinking about how our choices will affect us long term – whether voting for the next president or MLA or selecting a class snack. Out of the class of 18 Kindergarteners, 2 voted for crackers, 1 voted for cookies, and 15 voted for fruit. The results were presented to the students on Friday, November 11th and the students were able to enjoy their winning snack, fruits.”

Mrs. Jennifer Allen, Elementary Vice-Principal, expressed, “Children all learn in different ways but role play is a great tool, allowing students to experience the concept. It gives them something tangible and visual to help them learn and understand. It is great to see the students embracing current events in their own way and I applaud teachers who can find creative ways to teach and encourage students to participate in the learning process.”

PHOTOS:

Picture 1: Brendon Aiken casting his vote.

Picture 2: Chloe Hodgson casting her vote

Picture 3: Miss Tatum & Mrs. Rivers with their Kindergarten students

Picture 4: Students showing their “I VOTED” necklace that they colored.