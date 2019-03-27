Cayman Islands: Traffic signal not working at Eastern Ave and Godfrey Nixon Way intersection

26th March 2019

The National Roads Authority (NRA) wishes to advise the public that the signal control box at Eastern Ave / Godfrey Nixon Way intersection was damaged today, 26th March 2019; as a result the traffic signal is not working.



NRA has installed temporary stop signs at each approach of the intersection and it will operate as a 3 way stop until further notice.

NRA is advising all road users to travel with caution through this intersection.



Please call 525-1251 or email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.