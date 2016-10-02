From RCIPS: Sun, Oct 2, 2016 at 1:46 PM

On Sunday 2nd October 2016 around 4:05 am 911 received a report that a vehicle had ran off the road into the yard of a Smith Road residence.

On the arrival of the Police it was determined that the accident involved a Silver Mazada Roadster motor vehicle which had swerved off the road and collided into a chain link fence at the junction of Anthony Drive and Melrose lane.

The vehicle was driven by one Michael Eden 28 yrs. old of George Town. Due to injuries sustained as a result of the accident, he was transported to the George Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 am.

Mr. Eden was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The accident is under investigation by the Traffic Department.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is urged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com