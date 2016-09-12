Cayman Islands Tourism Association nurtures young talent

This summer, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association has been busy working with local schools and programmes to provide educational opportunities for students seeking internships as well as providing information to those interested in the local tourism industry. Three highly motivated interns with diverse backgrounds and goals were hand selected over the course of a few months to intern at the Association’s Executive Office. CITA is happy to announce that two of the interns have since gone on to pursue other tourism related endeavours. The CITA is pleased in knowing both of these young ladies are going on to be valuable contributors to the tourism industry, with CITA intern Miss Kimberly Scott now working with one of CITA’s member businesses, Health City Cayman Islands.

“We are so proud of these young people and it is an honour to see them grow and flourish, through on-the-job training during their time at CITA,” said Ms. Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, CITA Executive Director. Ms. Dixon-Ebanks further outlined, “I commend the current full-time staff at CITA for taking the time out of their busy schedules to guide these interns, with special thanks to our Operations Manager for making an extra effort to identify those who would like the opportunity to work with us, even if for a short period.” This type of opportunity provides avenues for interns to improve upon their existing skills, gain new skills, and network with a wide variety of industry stakeholders and business owners across the Cayman Islands, both CITA member businesses and others.

The three “Star” CITA Interns for 2016 are:

1. School of Hospitality top student and recipient of a 2016 Ministry of Tourism Scholarship, Miss Christine Powery (Admin. Intern: June 2016)

2. Passport 2 Success 20th Cohort recipient of the Most Outstanding Award and Health City Internship recipient, Miss Kimberley Scott. (Admin. Intern: June – August 2016)

3. ICCI’s Student Council Associates Degree Representative and Accounting Student, Mr. Sharmori Richardson. (Accounts and Admin. Intern: July – December 2016)

Not only has the CITA Executive Office been active in working with these young stars, CITA has recently had the pleasure of meeting with a group of students from ICCI who are currently enrolled in a Travel and Tourism seminar. The school’s Academic Dean, Ms. Melisa Hamilton, reached out to the CITA Executive Office last month to arrange a Q & A session between her students and CITA’s President, Mr. Kenneth Hydes, as well as CITA staff. At the meeting in August, students had the opportunity to pose a wide variety of questions. Mr. Hydes expressed his appreciation at the opportunity to meet with the students to speak about who CITA is, and what the organization does. CITA’s Accounts Intern, who is also enrolled in the Travel and Tourism Seminar at ICCI, attended the meeting and presented Mr. Hydes with a lovely basket of fruit to express appreciation on behalf of the group. CITA Office/Operations Manager, Mrs. Hollie Whitelocke, and Project Manager, Stacie Sybersma, also received a fruit basket.

“Overall it has been a successful summer for CITA and we look forward to continued success and growth throughout 2016,” commented Mrs. Whitelocke. She further expressed that, “The CITA wishes to sincerely thank our dedicated interns for their time and efforts in assisting our organization. As a non-profit organization, we also wish to convey sincere thanks to our loyal CITA Members whose contributions make the important work that CITA does possible. The success of our tourism industry is an integral part of Cayman’s economy and being a part of training the next generation is truly rewarding beyond measure”.

“Interning at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association was an amazing opportunity. My job was to manage the Visitor Centre front desk, and I learned how to greet walk-in guests and visitors, answer and transfer phone calls, update member benefit brochures, and provide administrative assistance to the Executive Director and staff. What I’ve taken away from that experience are skills, which have helped to prepare me for my new role in the administrative healthcare industry of which I am now a part, as an apprentice medical receptionist at Health City Cayman Islands. This is all because of the great mentors I had at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association. It was truly a great honour working amongst such extraordinary women.” — Ms. Kimberly Scott, CITA Admin Intern.

