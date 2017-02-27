Cayman Islands Tourism Association Board of Director Elections 2017/18

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands February 24, 2017 — The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) recently announced the call for nominations for the CITA Board of Directors elections for its upcoming membership year. Written nominations are due by 4:00pm on Tuesday, 14th March 2017, with the CITA Board of Directors elections taking place at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 19th April 2017 at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa. There are a total of 10 seats open for election. Having received the highest number of votes in the last election, the following board members will be serving their second term in 2017/18: Kenneth Hydes – Cruise Director, Steve Shienfield — Restaurants & Night Clubs Director, Matthew Bishop — Allied & Land Based Attractions Director, and David Carmichael — Tourism Transport Operators/Airlines Director. Nomination forms are available online at http://www.cita.ky/agm2017

CITA’s AGM will feature the association’s annual report presented by CITA Executive Director, Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, as well as reports from Board Members and guests, including the President and Treasurer. The elections will take place at the beginning of the AGM, where members cast their votes for the 2017/18 Board of Directors. All CITA Members are welcome to attend this event, but only Active members (or their authorized proxy) will be eligible to vote.

Anyone wishing to learn more about CITA’s AGM, sponsorship opportunities surrounding this event, and how they can get involved or become members for the next calendar year starting 1st April 2017, are welcome to contact the office via email at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522.