Cayman Islands tourism arrivals continue to increase

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (19 December, 2016) Year to date tourist arrivals to the

Cayman Islands have increased by 2.48% confirming that the industry is continuing to maintain

its positive growth trajectory. Over the period January to November 2016, a total of 1,863,492

visitors were welcomed to the Islands, up from 1,818,322 over the same period in 2015.

The USA continues to take the lead as the Country’s top tourism source market for air arrivals,

with 78% of visitors originating from North America. While air arrivals from Europe, Canada and

the Rest of the World were largely flat, stayover arrivals from the USA are up 2.91%. Top

contributors from that region include the Southeast region which grew by 9.58% followed by

the Southwest at 8.46% and the Midwest at 7.91%.

Year to date cruise arrivals also recorded upward momentum, increasing by 3.09%, or 45,499

more passengers than the corresponding period in 2015.

“Despite several challenges over the course of the year I am pleased that both air and cruise

arrivals continue to register growth” said Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

“Tourism forecasts anticipated slower growth for this year due to the capacity constraints with

respect to room stock. In addition, air arrivals softened due to the rise of the Zika virus which

afflicted the entire region for most of this year. At the same time, weakening of the British

pound following the Brexit vote, coupled with terror attacks in Turkey, France and Germany

negatively impacted travel from Europe causing tourists to postpone travel plans.”

“Having contended with all of these considerations, I am satisfied with the moderate level of

growth that the Cayman Islands has still managed to achieve thanks to the tireless efforts of the

Ministry and Department of Tourism working in partnership with stakeholders in the private

sector,” he said.

With the recent opening of the Kimpton Seafire Resort, capacity within the Islands

accommodations sector has marginally increased and will be further boosted by the opening of

Margaritaville which is slated for early 2017. The additional combined total of 546 rooms will

auger well for the remainder of the winter season and occupancy among other Hotel properties

is holding steady.

“All growth registered within the industry is good news for the Country and even better news

for the many thousands of people whose livelihood depends on the tourism and hospitality

sectors,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “From a strategic perspective the policies implemented by the

Ministry and Department of Tourism have been directed at striking the right balance between

accommodations, airlift, infrastructure and human capital and are working. For 2017 we will

redouble our efforts to keep the forward momentum going and look forward to welcoming

more visitors to our shores for a Cayman Islands vacation.”

