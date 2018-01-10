Cayman Islands: Three-Vehicle Collision on Shamrock Road, 9 January

From RCIPS

Shortly after 7PM on Tuesday, 9 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Shamrock Road involving a Honda Inspire, SsangYong Tivoli and a Dodge Caliber. The Dodge overturned during the collision, and the Honda Inspire, which had been traveling east, came to a stop in the oncoming lane (westbound).

Shamrock Road was not closed for an extended period of time due to the collision, however traffic flow was restricted and officers directed traffic in both directions for over an hour as emergency responders attended the scene. The driver of the SsangYong and the passenger of the Dodge were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently released. The driver of the Dodge was attended to by EMTs on scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

