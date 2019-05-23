Cayman Islands: Three Persons Charged with Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods

From RCIPS May 22 2019

Officers executed search warrants at the residences of 3 people on Friday 17 May. The searches were as a result of on-going investigations into burglary and handling stolen goods, being carried out by detectives.

Two (2) men, ages 46 and 47 of George Town, and one (1) woman, age 25 of West Bay, were arrested based on the findings of the searches. From these arrests, the following charges were recommended:

The 46-year-old-man from George Town was charged with one count of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods.

The 47-year-old-man of George Town was charged with three (3) separate counts of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods.

The 25-year-old-woman of West Bay was charged with five (5) separate counts of Dishonest Handling of Stolen Goods.

All three persons that have been charged were expected to be before the court on 21 May.