Cayman Islands: Three men arrested for drug related offenses in George Town

From RCIPS june 3 2019

Just after 1:30AM today, Monday 3 June, police had cause to speak with and search three (3) men and the vehicle they were travelling in, at a parking lot off Shedden Road, George Town. The men were observed behaving suspiciously and when the officers approached them, they smelt a strong scent of ganja coming from their direction.

The men were searched and small portions of ganja were found on two of the men at the location. Enquiry was made regarding a vehicle they were stood next to and a search of the vehicle was also conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Law.

Several packets of ganja as well as drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Two of the men ages 34 and 21 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja, and the owner of the vehicle a 35-year-old-man of East End, who was also present, was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and other related offense.

The matter is currently under investigation.