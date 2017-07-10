Cayman Islands: Ten (10) Charges for Suspect in Firearm Recovery Matter

From RCIPS

July 10 2017

Ten (10) Charges for Suspect in Firearm Recovery Matter

The police secured ten (10) charges for the 40-year-old man that was arrested in connection to the recovery of guns, drugs and cash on Thursday 6 June.

7 x Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm (4 involving actual firearms, 2 relating the ammunition and 1 pertaining to a component of a Firearm)

1 x Possession of Ganja with intent to Supply

1 x Possession of Drug Utensils

1 x Possession of Criminal Property

The man will be appearing before the Summary Court today 10 July.

July 7, 2017

Police Find Firearms During a Search at a West Bay Residence

Yesterday 6 July, just after 7:30pm, police carried out a search operation at a residence in West Bay.

During the search of the residence, occupied by a 40-year-old man from West Bay, officers found and recovered 4 weapons, a large amount of ganja, and a large amount of cash in CID and USD.

Of the weapons recovered, there were two (2) air pistols, one (1) revolver handgun, and one (1) semi –automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

The 40-year-old man was arrested by officers on a number of firearm and drug offences.

The man is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses.