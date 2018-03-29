Cayman Islands: Teenager absconds, RCIPS requests public assistance in locating he

From RCIPS

Motesha Mothen, age 15, of Bodden Town, attended the John Gray High School, yesterday, 27 March, but did not return home afterwards and has not been located since.

She was wearing her John Gray High School uniform and has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

A picture of her is attached.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.