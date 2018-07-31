Cayman Islands’ team ready for the second half of the CAC Games

Wednesday 25 July, signaled the halfway point of the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Columbia. So far, the Cayman Islands contingent has three sets of bronze medals in the bag, which came by way of the Women’s team, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, all in Squash. With a little more than a weeks’ worth of games left Cayman’s athletes are getting ready for their final two disciplines.

In Athletics, Lacee Barnes, Cayman’s National Shotput and Discuss record holder, is set to participate in the Shotput throw. 18-year-old Barnes says she is optimistic about the games despite a having sustained a slight injury at the 2018 IAAF World Under20 Championships in Finland two weeks ago.

“Well, my goal is hopefully just to gain a new personal best. Since world juniors I am coming off a slight shoulder injury,” said Barnes.

On the track, Rasheeme Brown will be running in the men’s 110m hurdles, while Jeahvon Jackson will compete in the men’s 400m hurdles. Finally, Alex Pascal is going to compete in the Javelin throw. The athletic events are set to begin on Sunday 29, July.

Cayman Islands National Track and Field Coach Kenrick Williams says he hopes the CAC games will help the athletes achieve new personal best records and serve as preparation for future competitions such as the 2019 World Champs, 2019 Panam Games and 2020 Olympics.

Meanwhile, in Puerto de Oro Centre, Columbia Cayman’s Beach Volleyball duo of Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery is getting ready to serve up some intense competition on Saturday, 28 July. Harrison and Powery say their strategy going into the games is to remain focused and confident regardless of the outcome.

“I am just coming out here to improve my own game and play the best that I can play. If that gets me a medal then obviously I would be very happy about that,” Said Harrison.

Powery says, “This sport is a very hard sport, and you can make a lot of mistakes, so negativity isn’t hard to come by.” She added, “It’s important to maintain that positive mindset, and remember the next point.”