Cayman Islands: Suspicious activity with a minor reported, 23 July

From RCIPS

Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity with a minor that took place on Monday 23 July about 8:45PM at the New Testament Church of God, located on Sound Road in George Town.

A man was reported to have attempted to convince an underage girl to go away from the area with him, as she was waiting to get picked up after Vacation Bible School at the church. He grabbed onto the girl’s hand.

The girl resisted the man and went back to the church and the man left. Two women are understood to also have been nearby during this incident.

The police are asking for information from the public to help identify the man described in this incident, and are especially interested in speaking to the women who may have seen his interaction with the minor .

The man is described as follows:

-Of dark brown complexion;

-Of medium build;

-Having black hair cut in a Mohawk style, with red-coloured ends;

-Wearing a blue-and-white horizontal striped shirt and a short white pants.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .