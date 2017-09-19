Cayman Islands support teams remain in BVI and Anguilla

We’ve already seen and heard some early indications of the devastation that Hurricane Maria has caused to the island of Dominica. This is a very dangerous storm which will later today pass through our Overseas Territory neighbours.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said “we’ve been carefully watching Maria’s progress and have been in constant communication with both teams in BVI and Anguilla. It’s a credit to the bravery and commitment of our teams that they desire to remain in the islands in order to continue the tremendous work they have been doing.”

He continued “Their well-being and safety is of paramount concern and we are assured that every possible precaution has been taken in light of Maria’s rapid development into a category 5 storm.”

BVI is still recovering from the devastating blow that Hurricane Irma delivered, debris litters the islands and hurricane force winds will turn that debris into projectiles. The recovery teams on the ground are racing to help people prepare for the passage of Maria.

Matthew Forbes, Head of the Governors Office said “the RCIPS Officers in BVI are continuing to do a fantastic job and are a credit to Cayman. They will be based in a secure location with the Governors staff, Bermuda police and the UK military for the passage of Hurricane Maria. They will then be ready to deploy as soon as the storm has passed. ”

In Anguilla the medical team that travelled down on last week’s relief flight have volunteered to remain during the passing of the storm. The team has assessed the situation and have been given the assurance that the facilities, supplies and conditions in Anguilla are at levels that will not compromise their safety, security and well-being.

Chief Executive Officer of the Health Services Authority Ms. Lizzette Yearwood said “we have maintained hourly contact with the team and the Anguillan authorities and they have reassured us that all precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure their safety and well-being.” Additionally Ms. Yearwood emphasized that, “Should conditions deteriorate after the passing of Hurricane Maria, the HSA along with the Government have established arrangements for their evacuation if necessary.”

McCleary Frederick, Director of HMCI added “the medical teams are going to shelter at the hospital where they can best be positioned to provide any services that may be needed afterwards. We’re expecting tropical storm force winds later on today at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and I will remain here for the passing of the storm. We’re all okay and doing as much as we can and I think it’s making a big impact at the hospital and with patients that are being seen and with the response from the EOC.”

The public are reminded that, whilst Hurricane Maria is not a threat to the Cayman Islands, everyone is encouraged to prepare for this very active Hurricane season. For further information on how to get ready, visit www.caymanprepared.ky.

NOAA Hurricane Maria