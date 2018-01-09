Cayman Islands Supermarket recalls Essential Everyday Coat and Bake

From Foster’s Food Fair

January 9, 2018

Foster’s Food Fair-IGA would like to announce a recall on Essential Everyday Coat and Bake due to product mislabeling/mispackaging. The recalled products may contain undeclared milk.

Foster’s IGA carries Essential Everyday and has been affected by this recall.

The affected products have been pulled from the shelves.

The products affected are as follows:

No other Essential Everyday branded products are included within this recall.

Customers should check the UPC’s on Essential Everyday branded products in their homes to be sure none of the affected product has been purchased.

We encourage all customers who have purchased this product from any of our Foster’s IGA locations to return the affected product for a full refund.

Please discontinue use of any affected product.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email (info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).