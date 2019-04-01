Cayman Islands: Sunset FC Fusion secure Girls Under 11 league title

2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues

Photo:

Sunset FC Fusion celebrate their CIFA Girls Under 11 league title.

The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) crowned its first 2019 youth league champion this past Saturday, March 30 as the young ladies from Sunset FC Fusion secured the Girls Under 11 league title.



In their final Girls Under 11 league game of the season, Sunset FC Fusion’s Harper Nelson scored twice and Olivia Thorpe added a third to secure a 3-1 win over Scholars ISC and the league title. Scholars’ Hannah Bryan made the game interesting with a goal of her own but the young ladies from West Bay could not overcome a very clinical Sunset team.



Following the game, coach Noel Kane and his team celebrated the win and the title with a local rendition of the very popular “campeones, campeones…ole, ole, ole.”



On Thursday, March 28, Sunset FC Fusion had moved a step closer to the title as they downed their younger club mates Sunset FC Stingrays 5-0 in a ‘public holiday derby’ with Olivia Thorpe (2), Jazzy Woodford, Harper Nelson and Cayden Coles scoring the decisive goals.



In the second Girls Under 11 league game played on Saturday, Sunset SC Stingrays defeated George Town SC 6-0 thanks to goals from Emily Woolf (2), Samara Walters, Cyanne Raftopoulos and Mina Madden.



In the Girls Under 13 league, Elite SC and Academy SC Mermaids shared the points in an exciting 2- 2 draw as Millicent Hoffman scored twice for Academy SC and Ilianna Romero and an Academy SC own goal were enough to secure a point for Elite SC.

In a Boys Under 11 Group A game played on Thursday, March 28 in Cayman Brac, 345 FC II defeated Cayman Brac FC 5-0 (respect rule observed).



In the final Boys Under 11 Group A games played on Saturday, 345FC II got by Latinos FC 3-2 thanks to goals from Noah Mitten, Kai Armstrong and Jhaiyre Willis. A determined Latinos FC outfit fought back after twice going behind as Mark Ebanks found the back of the net on both occasions, but they could not find that third equaliser before the final whistle sounded.



In the other Boys Under 11 Group A games, 345 FC I beat Cayman Brac FC 5-0 (respect rule observed) with Emre Cuevo-Ebanks, Kyan Okoli, Christo Durrant and Chaz Ruddick (2) sealing the win, and Academy SC Wanderers defeated Sunset FC Makos 2-0 courtesy of goals from Callum Whiteside and Ijah Jennings.



In the Boys Under 13 league, Academy SC Stingrays outlasted 345 FC III 2-0 as Matthew Goulden and Sean Byles got their names on the score sheet.



In the Boys Under 15 league, Cayman Athletic SC defeated Sunset FC 4-1 with goals from Shamar Seymour, Arthur Fredricks (2) and Charles Ebanks (2). Cameron Smith replied for Sunset FC.



In other Boys Under 15 games, in the ‘Academy derby’ Academy SC Blue defeated Academy SC White 9-0, Cayman Brac downed Bodden Town FC 7-2 in Cayman Brac and in the ‘345 derby’, 345 FC I got past 345 FC II 3-0.



Playoff games in the Boys Under 11 league and other CIFA youth league action continues this Saturday, April 6 and throughout the week.

