Cayman Islands: Sunrise cottage residents move ahead of plans for new home

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The Sunrise Cottage in East End, the oldest of the Department of Children and Family Services’ (DCFS) residential facilities for older persons, closed on Wednesday, 29 May 2019. Having been in operation from the 80s, the decision for this closure was made in the best interest of the residents and staff and will allow for future options to be considered.

The six residents were relocated to the Golden Age Home, which is a more suitable facility and the Ministry of Community Affairs’ Chief Officer, Teresa Echenique, says that they are comfortably settled in at their new location, which is also a residential facility operated by DCFS.

“The benefit of this location is that it is hurricane certified, which means they don’t have to be moved to a shelter if a storm is approaching,” explains Ms Echenique.

“They also have access to a large and airy daycare room with the opportunity to interact and take part in group activities daily. The move included staff they are very familiar with, which has greatly helped the transition,” she concludes.

Factoring in the age, size and overall structural restraints of the existing Sunrise Cottage facility, both the Premier and Minister for Community Affairs, Hon. Alden McLaughlin; and the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Arden McLean agree that a purpose-built facility will best meet the needs of our older persons in the Eastern districts. As a result, options are being explored to accommodate a future home that will not only provide residential services for older persons but will offer a day programme and respite care when necessary.