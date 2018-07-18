Cayman Islands: Summer students shine at HSM

68 Fort Street, Grand Cayman (Tuesday, July 17 2018): The HSM Group is excited to welcome four summer interns from the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC).

Over the next several months, Jada Smith, Vai’Ann Hamilton, Sashana Wilson and Saira Palacios will be treated like core members of the team and gain experiences in areas such intellectual property, debt collection and corporate services.

They are no strangers to HSM, having just completed a 10-month work experience stint as part of the CIFEC programme. Their outstanding performance has earned them a paid placement over the summer, which will allow them to hone in on the skills they have learnt as well as make meaningful contributions to the company.

As part of HSM’s coaching culture, they along with other young professionals will benefit from regular lunch and learn sessions led by senior members of the team. These sessions will delve into different areas of the firm and allow opportunities for brainstorming and questions.

“It’s an exciting time for us as we get the chance to impart our knowledge and passion for law to Cayman’s next generation,” shares HSM Managing Partner, Huw Moses OBE. “After all, experience is the best teacher and we look forward to strengthening their professional skills.”

HSM is currently gearing up for CIFEC’s annual career fair in September and plans to onboard at least 14 students who are looking for a dynamic experience in the legal field. HSM has supported the CIFEC programme since they opened their doors in 2012 and currently employs six CIFEC graduates fulltime.

IMAGE:

Photo (L-R): Jada Smith, Vai’Ann Hamilton, Huw Moses, Sashana Wilson and Saira Palacios