From RCIPS

Around 12:05 pm today [Sat July15], 911 received a call from a landlord in Windsor Park that her tenant had not been seen for several days. On the arrival of the Police and Emergency Personnel, a 42 year old female was found deceased in her apartment. The victim had a long history of illness. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Enquiries are continuing by the Criminal Investigation Department at the GTPS.