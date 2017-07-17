Cayman Islands students gain legal experience over Summer with HSM

Each of the interns will be gaining experience in areas such as Intellectual Property, Debt Collection and Immigration. Attorneys Sophie Davies, Sarah Alison and Alastair David will oversee the students while at the firm.

HSM has worked with the CIFEC progamme since 2012 and six CIFEC graduates currently form part of our staff of fifty plus. The firm’s continued involvement in the CIFEC programme forms part of our commitment to the local community, as we continue to provide opportunities for young Caymanians to access the legal industry.

Managing Partner Huw Moses notes: “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to train the CIFEC Students, especially the students who may be interested in pursuing a career in law. We appreciate sharing our expertise with the students who work with us over the summer.”