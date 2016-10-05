October 5, 2016

Cayman Islands students earn recognition in the 2016 Florida Caribbean Cruise Association essay & poster competition

Schools in the Cayman Islands competed against 21 countries from within the Caribbean and Latin America in the 2016 FCCA Children’s Essay Competition. Danny Kish of Cayman Prep School placed 2nd regionally in the junior division earning US$1,500. Edward Webber also of Cayman Prep, earned US$200 as a finalist in the senior division. The essay topic for 2016 was: “If you were a cruise passenger, what would you like to see and do in your destination?”

Local students also competed in the FCCA Environmental Poster Competition which brought entries from 12 countries and focused on the theme of protecting and raising awareness of the environment. Tyra Abell of Cayman International School earned US$1,500 for her 2nd place finish; Samruddhi Tagalpallewar of St. Ignatius Catholic School received US$200 as a finalist.

