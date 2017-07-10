Cayman Islands: Stolen vessel from West Bay Road

From RCIPS July 10 2017

Police responded to a report of a theft concerning a 29ft Platoon Flat Top boat, with a 150HP Yamaha 4 stroke Engine.

The boat was stolen from a dock in Lime Tree Bay, off West Bay Road, George Town, on 9 July, just after 8:30am. It was last seen on 8 July around 6am.

A picture of the actual boat is attached.

Anyone with information about this stolen vessel is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.