Cayman Islands: Stolen vehicle located in West Bay by police helicopter

From RCIPS

Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 3:16 PM

This afternoon the police helicopter, while on patrol, located the Toyota Highlander stolen from an address on South Sound Road and reported missing last week (original press release below). The vehicle appears to have been abandoned at an isolated location in West Bay. No arrests in connection with the incident have been made.

Friday, October 07, 2016 12:07 PM

RCIPS Requests Public Assistance in Locating Vehicle Stolen from Complex on South Sound Road

Sometime between 10PM on Tuesday night, 4 October, and approximately 7:30AM on Wednesday morning, 5 October, a blue Toyota Highlander SUV was stolen from an apartment complex on South Sound Road in the vicinity of George Hicks Memorial Church. The vehicle’s registration number is 159 228.

A picture of a blue Toyota Highlander is below, which is not the stolen vehicle itself but a vehicle of the same make, model and year.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information regarding this incident, or has seen this vehicle anywhere on the island, please call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Confidential RCIPS Tip Line at 949-7777. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.