From RCIPS

UPDATE: Tue Nov 21 2017

Recovered Honda CRV – 169-471

Stolen 2001 silver Honda CRV, registration #169471, has been recovered by the police and can be disregarded from the below list of stolen vehicles.

The other remaining two vehicles Q4405 and 126-742 are still outstanding.

The police are asking that if anyone sees or has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle to please call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Mon Nov 20 2017

Stolen Honda CRVs – 19 November

Just after 8AM on Sunday 19 November, police responded to an address on Holmes Turn Road in George Town where it was reported that a vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle was last seen at a residence on Holmes Turn at 9PM on Saturday 18 November, and was discovered missing just after 8AM on Sunday 19 November. The vehicle is described as a silver 1998 Honda CRV, registration #Q4405. The vehicle also has a dent in the right passenger door.

Year: 1998

Make: Honda

Model: CRV – SUV

Colour: Silver

Registration: Q4405

Just after 1:00AM, on Sunday 19 November, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Anthony Drive, George Town.

The vehicle is described as silver Honda CRV, which was seen just after 1AM being driven away by an unknown person.

Year: 2001

Make: Honda

Model: CRV – SUV

Colour: Silver

Registration: 169-471

Just after 3PM on Sunday 19 November, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Walkers Road, George Town.

The vehicle is described as a purple 1996 Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen at 1AM on 19 November at an address off Walkers Road.

Year: 1996

Make: Honda

Model: CRV – SUV

Colour: Purple

Registration: 126-742

Please find attached a photo of similar vehicles to the ones stolen, not an actual photo.

