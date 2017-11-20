UPDATE: Tue Nov 21 2017
Recovered Honda CRV – 169-471
Stolen 2001 silver Honda CRV, registration #169471, has been recovered by the police and can be disregarded from the below list of stolen vehicles.
The other remaining two vehicles Q4405 and 126-742 are still outstanding.
The police are asking that if anyone sees or has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle to please call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.
Mon Nov 20 2017
Stolen Honda CRVs – 19 November
Just after 8AM on Sunday 19 November, police responded to an address on Holmes Turn Road in George Town where it was reported that a vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle was last seen at a residence on Holmes Turn at 9PM on Saturday 18 November, and was discovered missing just after 8AM on Sunday 19 November. The vehicle is described as a silver 1998 Honda CRV, registration #Q4405. The vehicle also has a dent in the right passenger door.
Year: 1998
Make: Honda
Model: CRV – SUV
Colour: Silver
Registration: Q4405
Just after 1:00AM, on Sunday 19 November, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Anthony Drive, George Town.
The vehicle is described as silver Honda CRV, which was seen just after 1AM being driven away by an unknown person.
Year: 2001
Make: Honda
Model: CRV – SUV
Colour: Silver
Registration: 169-471
Just after 3PM on Sunday 19 November, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Walkers Road, George Town.
The vehicle is described as a purple 1996 Honda CRV. The vehicle was last seen at 1AM on 19 November at an address off Walkers Road.
Year: 1996
Make: Honda
Model: CRV – SUV
Colour: Purple
Registration: 126-742
Please find attached a photo of similar vehicles to the ones stolen, not an actual photo.
The police are asking that if anyone sees or has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle to please call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-8477(TIPS) to remain anonymous.
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News From RCIPS Mon Nov 20 2017 Stolen Honda CRVs – 19 November Just after 8AM on Sunday 19 November, police responded to an address on Holmes Turn Road in George Town where it was reported that a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was last seen at a residence on Holmes… Link: Cayman Islands: Stolen Honda CRVs – 19 November […]