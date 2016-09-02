Cayman Islands still looking for suspect who robbed and committed an indecent assault on South Church St Fri (26 Aug)

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are still looking for the suspect in last Fridays Indecent Assault and Robbery which occurred on South Church Street in the vicinity of Sunset House.

The suspect has been described as approximately 5 feet tall and in his mid-teens. He had short hair and was of a dark complexion. His clothing was described as consisting of a blue short sleeved polo shirt and dark coloured jeans. It was also reported that he had a scar or cut over his right ear. At the time of the incident he was riding a BMX style bicycle which had a flashing red light on the rear under the seat.

Anyone who may have seen this person around 9.00pm on Friday 26th August or who may know who this person is are asked to contact the George Town Police Station.