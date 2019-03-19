Cayman Islands: Steve Ali joins HighWater as Head of Client Relations

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; March 19 2019

The directors of HighWater Limited are pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Steve Ali to the role of Head of Client Relations. In this newly created position Steve Ali will manage the Client Relationship team consisting of eight staff members and will report to the directors of Highwater.

Steve Ali

Mr. Ali joined HighWater in 2014 with over 20 years of experience, having previously worked in managerial roles at Citco and PWC. HighWater’s founder Mr. Gary Linford commented: “We are fortunate to have Steve working with us. He is extremely well liked by his clients, highly respected and exemplifies the quality of support enjoyed by HighWater’s directors.”

About Highwater

Since 2007, HighWater has made its mark in the alternative fund industry as the premium provider of corporate governance services to alternative funds including hedge funds, fund of hedge funds, private equity funds and investment managers.

For more information on HighWater, please visit HighWater.KY or call 345 640 2295.