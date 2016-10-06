Cayman Islands SteppingStones announce new partnership

SteppingStones Recruitment is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Dinner Martin Attorneys and Omni Cayman, established to provide enhanced immigration and payroll services respectively from 1st November 2016.

SteppingStones is a recruitment, employment and training agency in the Cayman Islands formed in 2005. Due to the ever-changing and complex nature of Cayman’s Immigration Law and a desire to focus on the core recruitment business, SteppingStones formed this new business alliance that will serve their current and new clients.

“We are thrilled to partner with two excellent corporate services firms in Cayman, and for our valued clients this will be both a seamless transition and one that adds significant experience and specialists to our services portfolio” says Milly Serpell, Managing Director of SteppingStones. “Dinner Martin Attorneys and Omni Cayman are client focused firms with outstanding track records, and two of our staffing coordinators, Laura McLaughlin and Taryn Czemeres, will be joining Dinner Martin to ensure there are no interruptions to immigration services.”

Immigration services at Dinner Martin Attorneys will be led by Randall Martin, who has over 12 years of professional experience in handling immigration and employment, with an excellent success rate. Omni Cayman is headed up by John Wagner and offers a wide variety of outsourced accounting and related services, working with many of the largest and leading companies in Cayman.