Cayman Islands: Stabbing on Birch Tree Hill Road early Saturday, 4 May; Woman charged with Wounding with Intent

from RCIPS

Just before 2:00AM early Saturday morning, 4 May, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police and emergency personnel to a report of a stabbing outside a take-out restaurant on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay. Patrons of the establishment, two men and two women, had become involved in an altercation; it was reported that when one woman left and went to her car, the other woman followed her and assaulted her with a knife during which the first woman was stabbed in her hand.

Police arrived and arrested a woman, age 49 of West Bay, on suspicion of assault gbh. The victim was transported to hospital and underwent surgery the next day.

The suspect has been charged with Wounding with Intent and is due in court today, Mon 6 May.