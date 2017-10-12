Cayman Islands Squash Club recognizes outstanding athletes

From CI Squash Club

In a brief ceremony held at the Cayman Islands Squash Club (CISC) on Saturday the 7th of October 2017, three young athletes were recognized for their outstanding performance at the Caribbean Junior Squash Championships that were held in Guyana last July.

The athletes recognized were:

Ø Jace Jervis – Champion: Boys Under 13

Ø Jade Pitcairn – 2nd place: Girls Under 17

Ø Brodey McComb – 4th place: Boys under 11

CISC coach, Mark Chaloner, said that he was very happy with the performance of the players as they represented the Cayman Islands with great competitive spirit and exemplary behavior throughout the completion. He said that they were great ambassadors for the islands and he expects that they will continue to do bigger and better things in the future. The Junior Caribbean Squash Championship is a yearly competition between seven of the Caribbean’s best countries; Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Guyana and OECS. The competition is scheduled to be held next year in Jamaica.

On hand to witness the ceremony was Bodden Town West MLA, Chris Saunders, who donated the trophies as well as a gift to each athlete. Mr. Saunders said that he was very inspired and moved by the accomplishments of these young athletes on such a large stage and that he was very happy to have the opportunity to help recognize their success. Mr. Saunders went on to compliment the club, the coach and all the players for the work that they were doing in the community and pledge his continued support to the athletes.

