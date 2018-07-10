Cayman Islands: Solomon Harris plan to go International with Bedell Cristin merger

Grand Cayman, CAYMAN ISLANDS, 10 JULY 2018

The partners of Solomon Harris have announced that they will merge with offshore law firm Bedell Cristin. It is hoped that the deal will complete by the end of August and Solomon Harris will rebrand as Bedell Cristin at a later date.

Founded in 1998, Solomon Harris is a full service law firm employing 28 people in Grand Cayman. It has been awarded recognition for its legal expertise across a broad range of services including as a premier firm for captive insurance and investment funds, capital markets, inward/local investment, private client services, corporate/residential real estate, immigration, litigation and insolvency & restructuring.

Bedell Cristin is a long established, award winning international law firm with 140 people and offices in BVI, Guernsey, Jersey, London, and Singapore. It provides a comprehensive range of cross border legal services currently focusing on Jersey, Guernsey and BVI law and includes top tier banking, funds and international private client teams, an extensive corporate and commercial practice and leading insurance and litigation practices in the Channel Islands.

Sophia Harris, founding Partner at Solomon Harris, commented:

‘This move is a natural development in the growth of our business as we expand our horizons into new markets. Our common areas of focus, the strength of experience from Bedell Cristin and their presence in a range of leading jurisdictions, makes them an excellent fit, broadening the range of expertise available to our clients.’

Plans are being made to grow and further strengthen the Cayman offering, and expansion of the team is anticipated. Ms Harris added:

‘Over the years, Solomon Harris has gone from strength to strength, building a Caymanian-founded firm into an organisation that has clients all over the world and a reputation for excellence. We have ambitious plans to continue to grow the Cayman office under the Bedell Cristin name.’

Welcoming the agreement, David Cadin, Global Managing Partner at Bedell Cristin, said:

‘The merger with Solomon Harris is an exciting, strategic move which extends our global footprint into another leading offshore jurisdiction. Solomon Harris has developed a reputation over 20 years as a top quality legal practice in Cayman, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them.

The ability to provide Cayman legal advice from an experienced team of Cayman-based lawyers enhances the capabilities of our firm globally and will be particularly beneficial to our clients in the Far East and Middle East, many of whom access our services through our office in Singapore.’