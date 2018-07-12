Cayman Islands social media campaign wins industry award

Ogier has won an award at the Citywealth Brand Management and Reputation Awards 2018 for a social media campaign to raise the profile of the firm’s Local Legal Services team in Cayman.

Ogier received the silver award in the Best Social Media/Digital Marketing category, having previously won awards for best rebrand and its website, www.ogier.com, at the inaugural awards two years ago.

The firm’s Local Legal Services team in Cayman is led by associate Cline Glidden Jr – a former Minister for Tourism – who advises local businesses on a range of matters including licensing and property transactions, as well as advising on HNWI relocations.

Kate Kirk, Head of Marketing at Ogier, said: “We were very pleased to be recognised among the very best brands in the finance industry.

“It was fitting that we won the Social Media award on #InternationalSelfieDay but, more seriously, we’re pleased that our work to find creative ways to engage our large following and their extended networks – to connect people with our brand, our team, our jurisdictions and our expertise – has been recognised.

“Our brand is all about getting straight to what matters, and that’s also essential to social media. Many of the issues we cover are complex, but on social media – fast-moving channels dedicated to communication at its most succinct – we have been successful in conveying insights that are accessible and engaging.

“Our award-winning campaign centred on our aim to extend the reach of our Cayman network, and resulted in an increase in followers in Cayman of 30%.

“One of the most engaging recent topics has been Cayman’s cryptocurrency offering. Our campaign included articles and news stories relating to blockchain, cryptocurrencies and ICOs, which connected Ogier with this high growth area. Using targeting and engaging social media influencers through insight-led articles, we used social media to showcase the services of our Cayman Local Legal Services team. And posting stories and pictures about our CSR activity, which we do regularly, enables us to show that although we are a global business, we are meaningfully embedded in our local communities.

“I’d like to thank the rest of the Ogier Marketing team, whose work all contributed to this award.”

The award was collected by Kate Kirk, Ogier’s Head of Marketing, and Marketing Executive Lorna Forrester, at The Trafalgar St James in London.

