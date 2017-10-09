Cayman Islands: Sir John A. Cumber’s Under 9s down Truth For Youth

The 2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) regular seasons continued this past Saturday with a number of games taking place across the Island.

At the Town Hall Field in West Bay, Sir John A. Cumber Primary’s Under 9 boys enjoyed an entertaining 2-0 win over Truth For Youth in the Group A match-up.

Young Zephon Ebanks was the hero on the day for the ‘red tide’ as he converted two free kicks in the 19th and 32nd minutes to lead his troops over Truth For Youth.

In front of a fairly large, supportive crowd, both schools were in great spirits as they took to the field. After a rather ‘disorganised’ start, with many of the players playing in a competitive match for the very first time, things started to settle down as the forwards and midfielders finally worked out which direction they needed to go in order to score.

Young Ebanks’ ‘sweet’ left foot was the difference-maker as he coolly converted two direct free-kicks on either side of half time.

In Group B, NorthEast Schools came close to ‘escaping’ from Prospect with three points following a very exciting Under 11 game against Prospect Primary.

NorthEast’s Derrick Russell opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a sublime free kick that mirrored the likes of any Cristiano Ronaldo effort. In the 20th minute, Prospect’s Ned Thorpe ensured that the teams were level going into half time as he blasted in the equaliser with a low drive through a crowd of defenders, giving the NorthEast goal keeper no chance.

In the 30th minute, Russell again found the back of the net from a free kick, this time going low, with the ball bouncing over the flailing Prospect goal keeper’s reach. 2-1 up and NorthEast again had the momentum going into the final period of play.

Refusing to give in, Prospect Primary threw everything forward… missing a penalty, hitting the crossbar, coming close on many occasions, and finally, Ned Thorpe again ‘stepped-up’ and latched on to loose ball powering it past the helpless Northeast goal keeper in the 48th minute to send his teammates and supporters into rapture.

It was a fitting result to a truly exciting match-up.

In other Group A games it was George Town Primary 1 vs. Savannah Primary 3 (Under 9); George Town Primary 0 vs. Savannah Primary 1 (Under 11); and St. Ignatius 4 vs. Cayman Prep ‘B’ 0 (Under 9).

In other Group B games it was Red Bay Primary 2 vs. Cayman Prep ‘A’ 2 (Under 9); Red Bay Primary 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3 (Under 11); Prospect Primary 4 vs. Cayman Int’l School ‘B’ 0 (Under 9 – Respect Rule); Triple C 0 vs. South Sound Schools 4 (Under 9); and Triple C 1 vs. South Sound Schools 1 (Under 11)

In GPFL games it was George Town Primary 1 vs. Savannah Primary 1; St. Ignatius Prep 0 vs. Cayman Prep 3; Prospect Primary 0 vs. Cayman International School 2; and Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. Sir John A. Cumber Primary 4.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL regular season continues this Saturday, October 14 with games at the Annex Field, Academy Field, Bodden Town Primary, Cayman Prep, St. Ignatius and the Dart Field.