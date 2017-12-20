From RCIPS Dec 20 2017
UPDATE: Correction: Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Dominoes Pizza remains closed to traffic, and motorists are advised to continue taking an alternate route behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows. The road is expected to reopen at about 12PM today. A further update will be released once the road is reopened.
