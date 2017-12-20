From RCIPS Dec 20 2017

UPDATE: Correction: Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Dominoes Pizza remains closed to traffic, and motorists are advised to continue taking an alternate route behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows. The road is expected to reopen at about 12PM today. A further update will be released once the road is reopened.

Police and CUC personnel are currently on the scene of a single vehicle collision on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Hirst Road, where a car collided with a CUC pole. At this time the driver is not believed to be seriously injured.

As a result of the collision and damage caused to the pole, Shamrock Road is currently blocked in both directions in the vicinity of Dominoes Pizza.

Police are recommending an alternative route around the scene by travelling behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows.

We will notify once the road is cleared.

Further to the release above, police would like to inform that power was lost from Red Bay through Newlands as a result of the accident. Power has been restored so far this morning everywhere but Newlands. CUC and police are expected to be on scene and the road is expected to be closed through the morning commute while the pole and wires are cleared and power is restored.

UPDATE: Power has been restored in Newlands (at least where the Editor lives).