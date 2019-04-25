Cayman Islands: Single vehicle collision on South Church Street, 24 April

From RCIPS

Just after 11:50PM last night, Wed 24 April, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a location on South Church Street, George Town, where it was reported that a vehicle hit a tree and had smoke coming from it.

It was discovered that the vehicle was occupied by a male driver only and he appeared to be trapped in the vehicle with injuries. Both the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Emergency Medical Services attended the location along with officers of the RCIPS. The man was extricated from the vehicle by the CIFS officers and was given first aid treatment and transported to the hospital by EMS officers.

The driver of the vehicle is being treated for serious injuries and is believed to currently be in serious but stable condition.

The matter is under investigations by the Traffic and Road Policing Unit.