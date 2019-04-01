Cayman Islands: Single vehicle collision involving serious injuries

From RCIPS

Just before 1:45AM this morning, Monday 1 April, Police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to an area on Birch Tree Hill where it was reported that a car had collided into a tree and was badly damaged.

A grey Honda Civic was located at the location and inside was a lone male, believed to be the driver of the vehicle who appeared to be injured. Fire Officers on scene assisted in removing the man from the vehicle, after which time he was handed over to the care of the Emergency Medical Service and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The man is believed to have received serious but non-life-threatening-injuries. No other person received injuries as a result of this collision.

The incident is under police investigation.