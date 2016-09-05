Cayman Islands shows support in raising funds for medical expenses for Stanley Ebanks

By Eziethamae “Zeta” Bodden

On Friday 26th August 2016 a large audience from around the Cayman Islands came out to Elizabethan Square to lend support for Stanley Ebanks of West Bay a well-known musician, especially as percussionist with the Swanky Band.

The fundraiser was organized by Stanley’s daughter Stephanie. Fellow Musicians came out to show their support like Swanky Band, Regeneration Band, Dexter Bodden who was backed up by a combination of bands.

Hopscotch Studios provided the sound.

Capt. Chuckie Ebanks donated a miniature Catboat and Deal Ebanks donated two wooden gigs and these items were auctioned off by auctioneers, Barrie Quappe and Woody DaCosta raising much need medical funds.

Assisting also was Prentice Panton of Reflections who sold drinks. Family, friends and Businesses provided and sold food.

There was a donation box and many happily gave to the cause. There was dancing and a time for socializing. Stephanie gave thanks to all who assisted in this event.