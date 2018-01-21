RCIPS UPDATE:

Police can confirm that the deceased is a 28-year-old man of George Town. The release of his name is pending formal identification.

The man was shot multiple times in the car park of Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue yesterday evening, Saturday, 20 January, just before 9:20pm.

Since the shooting, images of the victim have circulated on social media. Out of respect for the victim and his family, we are requesting that the public cease the circulation of these images.

Furthermore, we are urging those who took these images, or anyone else who may have information about this crime, to come forward, even anonymously. Detectives in the RCIPS Major Incident Room are available on 649-4502 until 5pm today, Sunday , and tomorrow , Monday (public holiday). After 5pm anyone with information can call the GTPS at 949-4222. To remain anonymous, pls call Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

From RCIPS Sat Jan 20 2018 10:04 PM

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a shooting that is reported to have occurred just before 9:20pm this evening, Saturday 20 January, on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of Shedden Road. One man was shot.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS to remain anonymous.