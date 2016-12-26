Cayman Islands: Shooting outside West Bay Road Nightclub

From RCIPS Dec 26 2016 1:38PM

Shortly before 4:00a.m. of Monday 26th of December 2016 police responded to a report of shots being fired outside the Fete Night Club, West Bay Road. A 18 year old male received injuries from what appeared to be a number of gunshots. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, but stable condition. The suspects were said to have left the scene on a motorcycle.

Around 4:16am this morning police also received separate report of a male who stated that his motorbike was hit by gunshots.

Both matters are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4am this morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.