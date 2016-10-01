Cayman Islands: Shooting on West Bay Road earlier Sat morning, October 1st 2016

From RCIPS: Sat, Oct 1, 2016 at 11:41 AM

On Saturday 1st October 2016 around 1:48 911 received a call that shots had been fired and that a male was laying on the sidewalk along West Bay road, near the exit of the 7 Mile Shops.

Police and Emergency Units responded to the scene and found a male non responsive. The Police administered extensive First Aid/CPR at the scene, however the victim succumbed to his injuries at the Cayman Islands hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 am.

The victim has been identified as one Justin Manderson 24 yrs. old of West Bay.

The Police are searching for a man who was seen leaving the scene fitting the following description:

Light skinned

Hair pulled back with a pony tail

Light blue jean shorts

The Police have increased Patrols in light of any tensions that may arise in relation to this incident.

No other persons were injured in relation to the incident.

The incident is under Investigation by the George Town Criminal Investigation Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the George Town CID at 949-4222 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online at https:// www.tipsubmit.com

EDITOR NOTE: Justin Manderson is known to the police as a suspected gang member. He has been accused of murdering Victor Oliver Yates (22), in January 2015. The trial failed find him guilty when witnesses refused to testify in court and he was acquitted.