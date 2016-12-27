Cayman Islands: Shooting in West Bay near Super Cs

From RCIPS Dec 27 2016 12:20 PM

Around 10:45 pm last night, Monday 26th of December 2016 Police and ambulance services responded to a report of a male having been shot near Super C’s in West Bay. The victim, a 31 year old from West Bay was apparently standing outside the establishment when he was approached by a person dressed in dark clothing. Shots were fired and the victim was hit to his upper body. He was administered medical attention and transported to the GT Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He remains in critical but stable condition

The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Super Cs last night before and after 10:45pm last night to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.