January 27, 2017

Cayman Islands Shipping Registry receives ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status from China

January 26, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

By Gene DaCosta Conyers Dill & Pearman From Mondaq

The United Kingdom and Chinese governments have signed an agreement on behalf of the which bestows ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status to registered vessels entering Chinese ports.

This agreement will boost the status and competitiveness of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry (the “Registry”) by significantly reducing the port dues paid by Cayman Islands registered vessels trading into Chinese ports.

The Registry is a member of the Red Ensign Group with Category 1 status. The Registry is renowned for its efficiency and responsiveness in facilitating the registration of vessels and, as a jurisdiction which actively seeks new vessel registrations (both commercial and private), the Cayman Islands has exemplary legislation which allows for a fast and streamlined registration process.

The Cayman Islands offers five types of vessel registration (full, interim, provisional, under construction and demise charter) and there are no age limits on qualified vessels.

The reputation of the Registry and that of the Cayman Islands flag, the ease of the registration process and the highly developed common law based legal system make the Cayman Islands a choice domicile when considering where to register a vessel.

For more on this story go to http://www.mondaq.com/caymanislands/x/563520/Marine+Shipping/Cayman+Islands+Shipping+Registry+Receives+Most+Favoured+Nation+Status+From+China

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, iTravel, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*