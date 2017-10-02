Cayman Islands: Serious motor vehicle accident – Bodden Town

UPDATE: RCIPS Mon Oct 2 6:49AM

Please be advised that Starapple Drive has now been cleared and opened. The matter is under police investigation.

From RCIPS: Sun Oct 1 2017 10.44pm

Just after 8pm tonight , Sunday October 1st, 2017 a report was received of a Road Traffic Collision involving one vehicle in the vicinity of Starapple Drive, Bodden Town. Police responded to the scene. An unconscious female was trapped in the vehicle and was removed by Fire Service personnel and taken to hospital by ambulance. A male occupant of the vehicle was also received injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. The roadway is partially closed at this time.

Police are still on scene conducting enquiries.

Motorists are asked to execise caution in the area.

Updates to follow.