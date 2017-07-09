Cayman Islands: Senior courts staff member appointed

A Caymanian associate at law firm Maples and Calder, and former crown counsel, has been appointed Interim Senior Deputy Clerk of Courts and Registrar of the Financial Services Court.

Ms Janesha Simpson will take up her position on Monday, 10 July 2017. She last served in Government as the Crown Counsel with the Portfolio of Legal Affairs handling criminal, civil and international matters, while also serving as the Freedom of Information manager for the department.

In 2004, Ms Simpson completed her law degree from the University of Liverpool and a Bar vocational course at Inns of Court School of Law in London before being called to the Bar of England and Wales.

She then undertook an articled clerkship with the Portfolio of Legal Affairs and was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in March 2007. During this time, she obtained a master of law degree from the London School of Economics in 2005.

Ms Simpson’s professional development includes obtaining a diploma in international trust management and being certified as both an anti-money laundering specialist and an insurance practitioner.

“We welcome Ms Simpson and look forward to putting her extensive expertise to full use here at the Courts,” commented Judicial Administrator, Ms. Suzanne Bothwell.

Interim Senior Deputy Clerk of Courts and Registrar of Financial Services, Ms Janesha Simpson