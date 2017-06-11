Cayman Islands school competes in Destination Imagination in Tennessee

Triple C’s Destination Imagination Students Took to the Sky

On Monday, May 22nd, Triple C’s Destination Imagination teams took to the air to compete in Knoxville, Tennessee in the Destination Imagination Global Finals, held at the University of Tennessee, which is where the event is hosted every year. This event attracts over 17,000 participants, which included 1,700 teams from countries like China, Australia, Canada, and many other nations. Triple C’s group of 15 members, including teachers and chaperones, were part of the 8 teams from the Cayman Islands that qualified at the regional competition at the Cayman International School (CIS). The students from Triple C’s teams had very unique team names like “The Untitled” and “The Sarcastic 7”. Both teams competed in the scientific and fine arts categories at the DI Global Finals. The participants from the “The Untitled” were Sydni Ebanks, Isaiah Webster-Scott, Simba Gurure, Ezrie Tibbetts, Madison Chin, and Elijah Knight. “The Sarcastic 7” included Ayanna Davis-Eden, Gabriella Pierson, Andon Hislop, and Darien Ebanks. The sponsors were Mrs. Rachael Banta and Mrs. Kristina Lawrence.

What became Destination Imagination was incorporated in 1982, and in 1999 changed its name to Destination Imagination. Since then, they have had over a million participants. Their goal is to help student teams learn to be creative in every aspect of their lives and their team challenge programs are developed annually to ensure they are relevant and align to National Education Standards, STEM standards, ELA Common Core Standards and Mathematics Common Core Standards. Team challenges cover the following areas: Fine Arts, Technical, Scientific, Improvisation, Engineering, and Service Learning.

Mrs. Rachel Banta, Middle School Social Studies Teacher and DI sponsor, expressed that both teams showed excellent sportsmanship. Mrs. Banta said, “Although they did not end up at the podium, the students should be proud of the effort they put in against powerhouse teams from China and the United States. One of the highlights of the trip was pin trading with people from around the world. Another was our University of Tennessee campus tour.” When students were asked why they decided to join the Destination Imagination program some expressed that they joined originally just because their friends did but loved it after, while others sincerely joined for their love of science.

Ayanna Davis-Eden, Grade 8 student, said, “During my time in DI I’ve learned how to work well with other people and how to use my creativity in everyday life. On our recent trip, one of my highlights was the “Evening under the Stars” event which was a huge outdoor concert with amazing music.” Simba Gurure, Grade 8 student, who expressed his love for science said, “In DI I’ve learned the importance of teamwork and cooperation. On our trip, I enjoyed trading pins with people from all around the world.”

This is Triple C’s second year competing in Destination Imagination and our second year attending Global Finals. This is the first year that the school was able to take two teams to compete.

PHOTOS BY – Paul Tibbetts Picture 1: Ezrie Tibbetts, Grade 7, carrying the team Cayman Island sign at the opening ceremony. Picture 2: Triple C Team “The Untitled” in action. Left to Right: Isaiah Webster-Scott and Ezrie Tibbetts