Cayman Islands: Rundown returns with original creator Dave Martins making appearance

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – Rundown, the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s (CNCF) annual comedy revue, returns to the Harquail Theatre for its 26th season starting Thursday, 26 April through Sunday, 13 May. Fans and followers of the show will be delighted to hear that the first week will feature a special appearance by show creator Dave Martins who has written a special song for the show. Martins left the island a few years ago to return to his homeland of Guyana after making his mark on Cayman’s culture for thirty-plus years.

Described as “The Post-election Edition”, Rundown 2018 is written and compiled by Henry Muttoo with contributions from Dave Martins and Matt Brown and features The “Institutionalised Rundown Idiots” – Matt Brown, Leroy “Ital” Holness, of who has the distinction of having performed in every Rundown thus far, Jevaughnie Ebanks, Rita Estevanovich, Lesley-Ann Bernard, Giselle Webb, Troy Rodgers, Rachel Geopolla, newcomer Eldon Chisholm, and Aiden Watler, the youngest member of the cast. The musical arrangements are provided by George Jones and Dave Martins.

Martins created Rundown in 1991 and the show is now embedded in the cultural psyche of the Cayman public. People look forward to a mention in the show and may see it as an honour to be featured in Rundown. When the show first started in 1992, it was described as “one step closer to defining Caymanian theatre” by CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo.

“Rundown lasting for over 25 years is a testament to the incredible hard work of all those who have been involved with the production since day one, as well as the impact the show has had on Cayman’s culture throughout the years. With so many entertainment options readily available these days, to have the show stand the test of time and be so successful is quite special. We must be doing something right,” says Muttoo.

The show is a mixture of comedy, satire and song told through a collection of skits, monologues and music about living life in Cayman. It depicts people from many different countries “shooting the breeze” alongside “born and bred” Caymanians. The show looks at Cayman from a hilariously muddled yet cohesive viewpoint and touches on many of the issues and news stories the islands have experienced over the last year. Muttoo says, “It’s all about seeing the funny side of life using parody and prod. In this way the events are recognisable but not real. We have seen many talented actors, young and old, come and go over the years, all honing their skills through their performances in Rundown. I’m looking forward to welcoming back some of these familiar faces from previous seasons this year as well as some new characters. We have some very talented young people in whom I have every confidence for the continuity of the show.”

Opening night is Thursday, 26 April at 8pm. The show will then take place on subsequent weekend on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 6pm until Sunday, 13 May. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors and are available for purchase from the CNCF office, Funky Tangs, Healthcare Pharmacy (Grand Harbour) and Foster’s Food Fair (Airport, Savannah Countryside and The Strand).

To reserve tickets, or for more information on Rundown, email cncf@artscayman.org, call 949.5477

