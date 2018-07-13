FURTHER UPDATE JULY 13 –

Update: Man Charged for Attempted Robbery on West Bay Road, 13 July

The 17-year-old male, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery in relation to the incident on 10 July at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road, has now been formally charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm.

He is appearing in court this morning, 13 July.

RCIPS UPDATE July 11 2018

A 17-year-old male juvenile from George Town remains in custody today on suspicion of attempted robbery in connection with last night’s incident at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road.

Uniform officers, armed officers, the police helicopter, the K-9 Unit and Joint Crime Task Force quickly responded to last night’s incident, located the male and took him into custody, and also recovered a firearm. This is the eighth firearm recovered so far this year.

“We understand the fear and concern of the public after several robberies on the island,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police, “and we have intensified our anti-robbery uniform and armed officer patrols since last Thursday. These patrols were manifest last night, when a coordinated response of officers resulted in a quick arrest and recovery of a gun. Investigations are underway to determine if these incidents are linked, and our increased patrols will continue until we have apprehended others responsible and removed the threats they pose to individuals and businesses.”

From RCIPS

This evening, Tuesday, 10 July, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a robbery-in-progress at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road in George Town. A man with a handgun had entered the business, demanded cash, and had struck another person with the gun. (Contrary to some media reports, shots were not fired in the incident.)

Police immediately responded to the location and a man has been taken into custody. The person struck by the gun has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Bay Road in the vicinity of the location is currently blocked off by police, and is expected to remain blocked until about midnight. The incident is under police investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 to remain anonymous.