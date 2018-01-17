Cayman Islands: Robbery on West Bay Road, Early Morning, 17 January

From RCIPS

Shortly before 3:30AM on Wednesday, 17 January, officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery on West Bay Road. Four men were in a parking lot north of the Galleria Roundabout when two vehicles, which appeared to have been a sedan and a light coloured CR-V, pulled into the parking lot. Three males, one armed with a machete, and a female, exited the vehicles, approached the four men and demanded cash from them. A struggle ensued and one of the four men sustained a small laceration to the back of his head. The culprits made off with some personal items, and left the scene in the same vehicles. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.