Cayman Islands: Robbery on West Bay Road, 7 July

From RCIPS

Shortly after midnight this morning, 7 July, a man was robbed and stabbed in the foot on West Bay Road in the vicinity of West Bay Cemetery. The victim reported that he was approached by three men, one carrying a baton and another a knife. He was struck with the baton and stabbed in the foot, receiving non-life threatening injuries. The culprits tied the man up on the beach before making off with a backpack containing personal items. Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and subsequently released. During a search of the area in daylight, the police were able to recover some of his personal property from the scene.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.