Cayman Islands: Robbery on Shedden Road, George Town

From RCIPS, 3 November 2018

Just after 9PM last night 2 November, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a robbery at the KFC restaurant located on h a cloth on his face, entered the restaurant and brandishing a handgun and stole a quantity. During the time of the incident several employees and customers were present, however no one was injured during the incident and no shots were fired.

The robber fled the location with the cash prior to the arrival of the police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website www.ricps.ky